An Post suspend deliveries in Tallaght estate

Postal deliveries have been suspended at a housing estate in Tallaght in west Dublin.

An Post says the decision was taken as a last resort, following ongoing threats to its staff.

People living in the Mac Uilliam Estate will have to collect their post until further notice.

“It’s a serious development. I think it requires a garda response,” said local TD Sean Crowe, adding that a meeting is planned to try and resolve the situation

I said to An Post this morning that I would formally sit down with the local garda authorities and asked them to do the same

“(I) met with the garda authority today and they have agreed that they would follow up with a meeting with An Post to try and resolve the safety issues in the area.”