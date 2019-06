File photo

Gardaí are appealing for information identifying a man who was found dead on a beach in Clare earlier this month.

They recovered this young man’s body on the Kilmacrehy Beach, Liscannor on June 7, between 24 and 48 hours of him entering the water, they believe.

The strand is located between the Cliffs of Moher to the north and Spanish Point to the south.

The man is of Asian background and is 5-feet 10-inches tall, with short tight dark hair, clean shaven and of slim build.