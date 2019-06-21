Carlow near bottom of litter league

CARLOW town is scraping the bottom of the barrel in the latest report on the anti-litter league. The league table is compiled by IBAl (Irish Business Against Litter).

Despite scoring highly in four areas out of six, the town has slid down the league table to number 33 out of a total of 40 towns and cities. Neighbouring Kilkenny, a doyenne for tourists, scored the number one slot, while busy Portlaoise is skimming the top slot in fourth place. Ballymun in Dublin has been deemed the dirtiest place in Ireland at the very bottom of the league, while Carlow town is only seven places higher.

Senior engineer Brian O’Donovan is adamant that the poor score is not a reflection on either Carlow’s cleanliness or the council’s dedication to the town. He cites the fact in the IBAL report that the town received five grade A marks, one grade C and a grade D; the poorer marks being awarded for littering in a private, derelict residence and on the M9 motorway. Mr O’Donovan pointed out that Carlow County Council has no control over keeping private property or national motorways clean of litter.

“Our points were dragged down because of littering in a derelict house on Mill Lane in Carlow town and on the M9. It’s very, very harsh for us to be judged on littering in areas over which we have no control,” Mr O’Donovan told The Nationalist.

He continued that the council spends a huge amount of time, money and manpower in tackling litter and that the areas over which the council has control, such as parks and streets, scored grade As in the latest survey.

“We put a massive effort into keeping the town clean and take this seriously. There are other areas that we were judged on that aren’t even in County Carlow! The overall score does not reflect our work at all,” he pointed out.

Set up in 1996, Irish Business Against Litter is an alliance of companies sharing a belief that continued economic prosperity – notably in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment – is contingent on a clean, litter-free environment. An Taisce monitors towns independently and in accordance with international grading standards.

While Mr O’Donovan said that the council welcomes criticism and will take the IBAL report on board, the Tidy Towns competition takes a fuller, holistic approach to towns, villages and cities.