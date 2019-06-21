Compliments all round on day one of new term

THREE new councillors enjoyed their maiden voyage into the world of being a public representative with their first meeting of Carlow County Council.

New cathaoirleach cllr John Pender congratulated party colleague cllr John McDonald, People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace and Fine Gael’s returning cllr Tom O’Neill on their election. The sentiment was echoed by all in the chamber.

Cllr Wallace said she was excited to be the first socialist member of the council and was looking forward to her new role, a position she had campaigned tirelessly for. Cllr Wallace said her political career was “shaped by people-power politics”, while expressing her hope of “revolutionising” the role of councillor.

“The megaphone wouldn’t go too far away,” cllr Wallace promised.

Cllr John McDonald said it was an honour to be elected for the Tullow area, adding that he was “looking forward to working with everyone”.

Cllr O’Neill described himself as “truly honoured” to be back in the council chamber and said that he, too, was looking forward to working with all of the elected members and the council staff for the betterment of Carlow.

Tributes were paid to former councillors Denis Foley and Jim Deane, with cathaoirleach John Pender adding that the council had lost “two fine colleagues”.

“Denis Foley has given 40 years of service to this council and made an enormous contribution to this country, while Jim Deane is highly respected by all sides of the house and I know that he is well capable of bouncing back and being in this chamber again,” said cllr Pender.

Acknowledgments were also made to outgoing cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue. Cllr O’Donoghue described his role as cathaoirleach as “the greatest honour of my life” and thanked the staff of the council and his fellow members for their support.

Cllr Michael Doran said that as the youngest-ever chair, cllr O’Donoghue had brought his own fresh approach to the role. He recalled how on one occasion while meeting visitors to Carlow from Newfoundland, cllr O’Donoghue had phoned a coffee shop in Newfoundland in advance to find out their local lingo.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described cllr O’Donoghue as an impartial chairman who represented the county with great distinction and was regarded as a role model to young people right across Carlow.

Cllr Paton remarked that cllr O’Donoghue had met and exceeded his expectations. “You smashed it and knocked it way out of the park,” he added.

Cllr Andy Gladney said that while there was some “argy bargy” between them over the past year, he recognised cllr O’Donoghue as “one of the good guys”.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan complimented cllr O’Donoghue’s work with many local community groups and described him as “very active” during his tenure, complimenting his great attendance and support at all the various events right across the county.

A presentation of a photo album capturing cllr O’Donoghue’s year as cathaoirleach was then presented to him by incoming chair John Pender and Ms Holohan (***see picture opposite***).