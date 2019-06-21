  • Home >
  • National News >
  • FF calling on Government to address rising health insurance costs

FF calling on Government to address rising health insurance costs

Friday, June 21, 2019

Fianna Fáil is calling on the Government to address the spiralling cost of health insurance.

VHI is warning customers that its premiums will rise by an average of 6%, or €300 a year.

The insurance firm says it is due to the rising cost of healthcare in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesman, Stephen Donnelly, said people can not afford the insurance increases: “What the Government needs to do is to engage with the VHI, engage with the other insurance companies and critically engage with the likes of the INMO, IMO, the IHCA, the various professional bodies for the healthcare professionals and find ways of bringing down the costs.

“The ultimate goal is that we have a fantastic accessible, high-quality single-tier health system.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dogs Trust: Housing crisis is damaging dog ownership in Ireland

Friday, 21/06/19 - 8:10am

Nearly 2,600 people on Dublin housing waiting list for 10 years

Friday, 21/06/19 - 7:40am

Carers saving Government €10bn every year, says group

Friday, 21/06/19 - 7:20am