Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

A man in his 20s remains in hospital after being shot twice in Drogheda last night.

Gardaí at the scene in Termonabbey. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson.

He received non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the shoulder and chin at 8.20pm.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The incident, which happened in the Termon Abbey area, is related to the ongoing dispute between two rival crime gangs.

The feud has escalated over the past few months with attempted murder and a number of attacks on property.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said last night’s attack happened less than two weeks after extra Garda resources arrived in Drogheda.

He said: “The fact that we have 25 new full-time Gardaí in Drogheda obviously wasn’t able to prevent this particular attack, but I do know we also have the armed response unit and the regional response unit are also present.

“Every effort is being made by the Gardaí to apprehend the culprits and to make sure these situations don’t reoccur.”