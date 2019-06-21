Local schools rewarded for promoting the Irish language

TWO Carlow schools, Tyndall College and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, can proudly fly the Gaelbhratach flag awarded to them recently for promoting the Irish language.

Students from both schools accepted the flags at a presentation ceremony in the Pavilion at Leopardstown Racecourse. They were among some 500 pupils from 70 secondary schools nationwide, along with their teachers, whose marvellous achievements were marked at this celebratory occasion.

The flags were presented by well-known TG4 weather presenter Caitlín Nic Aoidh.

The Gaelbhratach scheme is operated by Gael Linn in both primary and secondary schools throughout the country, with funding from Foras na Gaeilge and the Department of Education and Skills.

Gaelbhratach co-ordinator at second level, Edel Ní Bhraonáin, said schools should be very proud of what they had accomplished. “It takes huge commitment and a lot of hard work for schools to be awarded the Gaelbhratach. They have many targets to attain and their work must be documented and verified throughout the school year,” added Edel.

She also acknowledged the support of Conradh na Gaeilge and Glór na nGael in organising the scheme.

The event was co-hosted by renowned spoken-word artist Ciara Ní É and TG4 presenter Eoghan Ó Loideáin. The popular west Kerry group Scannal entertained the hundreds of young people with their exuberant style of music and there was plenty of dancing and singing throughout.

Foras na Gaeilge chairman Pól Ó Gallchóir and Gael Linn CEO Antoine Ó Coileáin thanked the teachers for supporting the scheme within their schools.