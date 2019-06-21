Man arrested in connection with Darndale murder last month

The body lies at the scene of a fatal gun attack in the grounds of the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Darndale last month. Picture Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Jordan Davis in Darndale in Dublin.

He is being held at a Garda station on the northside.

Davis was shot dead just minutes after posting a tribute on social media to his friend Seán Little.

He had been found shot dead that morning on a rural laneway in north Co Dublin.

“A male is currently detained in a North Dublin Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, in relation to a shooting incident in Darndale, Coolock on the May 22, 2019,” confirmed a statement from the Garda Press Office.