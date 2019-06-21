Minister to hold town hall meetings on Climate Action Plan

Friday, June 21, 2019

The Environment Minister is to hold at least six town-hall meetings across the country on the new Climate Action Plan.

Minister Richard Bruton with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the launch of the Government’s Climate Action Plan. Pic: Collins.

The first one takes place in Cork today.

It is designed to give Minister Richard Bruton feedback on the plan, which is aimed at reducing Ireland’s carbon footprint.

The Minister said a new Climate Action Plan will be published next year, taking into account these consultative meetings.

He said: “The purpose is to meet people who are engaged in the field, who have concerns about climate action and who want to get started in doing something practical in their area.”

He added: “This is the first time we’ve had a climate action plan that aims to deliver the reductions we need to make.

“I hope we’ll get new ideas as well as discuss the proposals we’ve put out in front of people.”

