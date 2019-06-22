Emma did Carlow proud at the Spelling Bee finals

SILENT letters, long vowels and tricky plurals proved no match for one clever Carlow girl, who performed incredibly well at the recent Eason Spelling Bee Leinster final. Emma Corish, a sixth-class pupil at Ardattin National School, represented Carlow at the competition’s Leinster final, where she was up against 11 fellow spelling enthusiasts from all over the region.

While Emma didn’t emerge as the winner, the Ardattin schoolgirl performed exceptionally well, proving just how gifted she really is when it comes to the difficult art of spelling!

Now in its ninth year, the Eason Spelling Bee contest is the very definition of fun for school children, encouraging them to read more, expand their vocabulary and fall in love with literacy. The county final took place earlier this year in Bennekerry NS, with Emma emerging on top after several closely-fought rounds against 16 other competitors.

Emma is an avid reader and particularly loves the Harry Potter series.

“Each year, the children involved continue to impress us with their level of spelling skill and it’s wonderful to see schools across the country continuing to support this competition,” said Brendan Corbett, group head of marketing at Eason.