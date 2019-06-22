Homelessness and health to be discussed at Social Democrats conference

File photo.

The Social Democrats holds its third National Conference today after trebling its number of councillors in last month’s elections.

Delegates are gathering from 9.30am at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The Social Democrats declare themselves as a young and growing party with a real force for change. They are certainly growing.

This year has seen the party treble its number of councillors in the local elections to 19, including ten women.

The theme of the conference is ‘A Fair and Sustainable Future’.

Among the topics expected to be discussed today homelessness, health and the need to find solutions to problems at a national and local level.