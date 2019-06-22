Body of retired Garda found in West Cork

Gardaí in West Cork are investigating the death of a retired member of the Force whose body was found in the early hours of this morning near his home in Glandore.

The body of the 57-year-old was found at around 1.30am today.

The man was understood to have been socialising yesterday evening in a pub in the village. He left the pub to walk home.

The emergency services were contacted by a passing motorist who spotted a body on the road. The area was sealed off.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about the passing of the popular and respected former garda. A post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are investigating if the man could have been the victim of a hit and run. There is also speculation that he could possibly have fallen and hit his head on the road.

Garda forensic accident investigators are examining the road in a bid to determine what occurred.

A source said “We are investigating all possible scenarios but the course the investigation goes will be determined by the results of the postmortem.

“The services of the State Pathologists office have been called in and the postmortem will take place tomorrow.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are investigating and are appealing for any relevant information from passing motorists.

Gardaí in the town can be contacted on 023 882 1570.