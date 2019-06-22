Planning permission granted for 294 apartments in Dublin

File photo.

Planning permission has been granted for nearly 300 apartments in south Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála approved of the plans despite the concerns of several residents.

Oval Target Limited applied to build 294 apartments in Temple Hill, Monkstown.

A number of unoccupied structures would be demolished to make way for one, two and three-bedroomed apartments.

28 submissions were received, including one with a number of signatures from the residents of St Vincent’s Park nearby.

People’s objections included concerns about the height, density, scale and layout of the development.

Others opposed the dismantling and re-siting of a gate lodge, which is a listed building.

But the planning board has given the plans the go-ahead, subject to 25 conditions.