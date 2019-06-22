Richie’s world cup song supports our rugby heroes

THE famed Carlow songster is at it again! The inimitable Richie Kavanagh has once again put pen to paper to release yet another catchy tune – this time about the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Ireland’s on its way is Richie’s brand new single release, a celebration of Ireland’s hopes for this year’s World Cup in Japan, which will be released this Friday, 21 June, on iTunes. As Richie is big fan of the Irish rugby team and is looking forward to the boys heading to Japan, he wrote a song to get momentum going for their trip and to support them along their way.

Richie is determined that he will continue to write and perform and won’t let his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease affect his performance. “I’ll keep going as long as I can,” he vowed.

Richie’s songs continue to get millions of views on Facebook and YouTube. In fact, Chicken talk alone has notched up 18 million views on Facebook!