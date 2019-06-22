‘There will be hell to pay’ if director is not present

A LOCAL councillor vowed “there’ll be hell to pay” if a director of services was not in attendance at every monthly meeting of the newly-formed Tullow Municipal District. Cllr William Paton insisted that there should not be “just an official present, but someone with clout, someone who makes decisions.

“We are not going to tolerate excuses; a director of services better be here or there’ll be hell to pay,” he insisted.

The matter was raised by cllr Brian O’Donoghue, who recalled concern expressed by members of the previous Bagenalstown Municipal District, where officials were not in attendance at meetings to answer their questions. He expressed his hope that this wouldn’t be the case in Tullow.

Michael Brennan, manager of the Tullow Municipal District, stated that he would consider what councillors had said but assured them that officials would be present.

Cllr Paton also asked for “co-ordination among the directors of services” and asked that topics discussed at the municipal district would then not be “rehashed at the county council meeting, blaming councillors in the Bagenalstown district as the main culprits of this practice.

“Is that a shot at our two new councillors?” quipped a smiling cllr Charlie Murphy who, along with cllr John Murphy, is now in the Tullow area from Bagenalstown.

Cllr John Pender asked if a manager, secretary and area engineer had been appointed to the Tullow area. Mr Brennan stated that he was the manager of the district, while housing officer Josephine Kavanagh was its secretary. In relation to the area engineer, Mr Brennan stated that as part of the council’s last budgetary meeting, they had requested a senior executive engineer, but “the money was not provided”.

“My understanding is the engineering work will be shared between Carlow and Tullow on an interim basis,” confirmed Mr Brennan. The current area engineer for the former Carlow/Tullow area is Pat Harrington.

Cllr John Pender questioned which engineer would deal with the areas previously in the Bagenalstown area that are now in the Tullow area, namely Ballon, Kildavin, Myshall and Rathoe.

Mr Brennan confirmed that these areas will remain under the jurisdiction of the southern engineer. The area engineer for the Bagenalstown area is Jerry Crowley.

Cllr Paton expressed his total dissatisfaction with this arrangement of two engineers, while cllr Pender said that the Tullow area “wanted and demanded our own engineer”.

Mr Brennan stated that maybe the opportunity would again arise in the 2020 budget.