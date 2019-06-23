Celebrating green awards

PUPILS from all over Carlow descended on Hotel Kilkenny recently for the annual green schools regional awards ceremony. A large gathering of primary school pupils and secondary school students along with their teachers were welcomed by An Taisce’s green schools team in what was a great day of celebration.

The green schools programme is in its 22nd year, with 94% of schools participating. From all of the 67 participating countries around the world, Ireland has the highest percentage of awarded flags and is seen as an example of best practice.

Speaking at the ceremony, Carlow County Council’s environment awareness officer Jannette O’Brien congratulated all of the worthy recipients. “In a country where climate change is increasingly spoken about, you are the people who are actually doing something about it. Your commitment, passion, drive, determination and absolute belief are an inspiration and example for all of us. The positive environmental impacts each school involved in the green schools programme is making cannot be underestimated,” she said.

Schools received flags and were recognised under the following themes:

Water: Drummond NS; St Mullins NS; Newtown NS; Borris NS

Travel: Tinryland NS; Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown

Biodiversity: Tynock NS; Kiltegan NS; St Brigid’s NS, Bagenalstown

Global citizenship litter and waste: Rathoe NS

Global citizenship and energy: St Leo’s College, Carlow; Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Peadar’s Pól, Ballon

Global citizenship and marine environment: Carrigduff NS, Bunclody.