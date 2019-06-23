Gardaí appeal for help to find missing man Edward Kelly

Sunday, June 23, 2019

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Dun Laoghaire.

Thirty-six-year-old Edward Kelly was last seen on Ashton Quay walking towards College Green in the city at 9.30pm last Thursday.

Edward kelly

He is described as being 6 foot tall, of an athletic build with blond/red hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt and jeans.

Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station..

