Hurling club run was blessed with summer sunshine

SETANTA Cheatharlach put aside the hurling kit for one day only to don running gear as part of its annual 5km fun run. A large gathering of club members and supporters of all ages happily availed of the rare summer sunshine to set off from St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club for their energetic run around Carlow town.

Co Carlow hurling heroes Richie Coady and Brian Treacy kindly did the honours by starting the race, with two options available to participants: a 5km and the kids’ 2km dash.

It was the biggest turnout yet for the annual fixture, with all ages and abilities among the participants. Huge efforts were made by Setanta to ensure the smooth running of the event, with marshals out in force and wonderful refreshments available to all after the run.

Each child who completed the 2km dash had the added bonus of going home with a medal and a kids’ meal voucher for Supermac’s.

The club would like to thank to St Laurence O’Toole’s and particularly John Hayden for their expert assistance, and all who did so much behind the scenes. Setanta would also like to thank all of its sponsors, without whom the day wouldn’t have been possible.

Among the athletes to happily complete the 5km was a hale and hearty Martin Phelan, who was due to celebrate his 81st birthday the following day!

The first man home was legendary Carlow athlete Tommy Payne, while the first lady past the post was Rosie Conway.