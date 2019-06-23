Ireland’s BAI in line to police video content on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

  • Home >
Sunday, June 23, 2019

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland will police video content on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter from September 2020 in new proposals before Government.

As Facebook is based in Ireland, the BAI would be responsible for its video content throughout the EU.

The BAI proposals outline rules on age verification, a complaints procedure and an Online Safety Commissioner to form part of its increased regulatory role.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that the BAI wants to become an enlarged media commission to enforce European rules.

Photographs and online comments would not come under the BAI purview.

