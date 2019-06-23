Man released after fatal Wexford crash that killed driver

A man arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Wexford yesterday has been released from custody.

The man, who was in his 50s, was detained following the incident on the M11 near Gorey.

A man in his 30s died after the car he was in collision with a truck. The collision occurred Northbound on the M11, Gorey, at approximately 2.10pm yesterday.

The vehicle involved was set alight as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle – a man in his 30s – was fatally injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

Gardai say the arrested man was released without charge this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.