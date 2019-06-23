Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

Two security alerts are under way in counties Fermanagh and Antrim.

In Fermanagh, a suspicious object was discovered in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler close to the border today. The B533 road has been closed as officers investigate.

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “The alert follows a report that a suspicious object has been found in the vicinity of Wattlebridge and police are currently investigating.

“The B533 road heading southbound from Newtownbutler will be closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“I am appealing to members of the public living in or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects. The safety of the community is of paramount importance and anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact police on 101.”

In the Co Antrim incident, a suspicious object was found in the Ross Meadows area of Ballymena this morning.

Police are currently at the scene.

Both Ross Meadows and Ross Lane are closed to traffic and a number of houses have been evacuated.