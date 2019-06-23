Tullow’s Jim hopes to bring home the bacon at world butchery challenge

A TULLOW butcher is hoping to bring home the bacon as part of a Team Ireland Butchers line-up that will represent Ireland at the next World Butchery Challenge.

Jim Murphy from Murphy’s Family Butchers, Tullow has been named on Team Ireland and will join other squad members at next year’s World Butchery Challenge in Sacramento, California.

As the reigning world champions, Team Ireland includes nine of the best butchers from all parts of the country.

The World Butchers’ Challenge will see 12 teams of six butchers – each team representing countries from around the world – go head-to-head in preparing innovative and creative meat products for a team of highly qualified judges.

Team Ireland is managed by Rhonda Montgomery from Butchery Excellence International.

For the next 16 months, Team Ireland will be in training for the World Butchery Challenge, meeting for full-day training sessions at locations across Ireland.

“The high level of butchery skills displayed by Team Ireland in the World Butchery Challenge 2018 was world class,” said Rhonda.

“Team Ireland will be demonstrating how our win in 2018 – the first year that Team Ireland competed – wasn’t down to the ‘luck of the Irish’; it was a true reflection of the level of skill of our butchers here in Ireland,” she added.