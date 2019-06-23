Two due at special court sitting after Cork’s biggest drugs haul this year

Two men are due to appear in court today in connection with a drugs seizure worth nearly €800,000 in Cork on Friday.

The men in their 40s were arrested following the discovery of cannabis herb in a car on Lower Glanmire Rd and a second drugs find in a house in Togher.

The men are from Mahon and Togher.

Officers who stopped the car near Kent Station on the Lower Glanmire Road at about 5.15pm on Friday evening found about 5.5kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000 in the car. It was removed for a forensic examination.

in a follow-up operation, they found another 34kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €680,000.

Gardaí below the drugs were destined for the local Cork market, with the find being the biggest so far this year by local gardaí.

Both men were detained at Mayfield garda station.