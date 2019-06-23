Ulster Overcast with cloudy skies

Ulster today:

It is going to be overcast with cloudy skies but it will be mainly dry in the morning. However, spells of rain are expected later. Moderate south-easterly winds. Temperatures near to the seasonal average.

Max temp 15-18C (59-64F).

Ulster tomorrow:

It is going to be wet in places with the chance of thundery showers at times for much of the day. A drier but still quite cloudy evening. A gentle north-easterly wind.

Max temp 16-19C (61-66F).

Tuesday:

There will be a good deal of dry weather with some sunny spells at times, although a few heavy and thundery showers could also develop. There will be a moderate north-easterly breeze.

Max temp 17-20C (63-68F).

Wednesday:

Fine conditions, as it will be dry and bright with sunny spells and variable cloud. There will be a gentle north-easterly wind.

Max temp 19-22C (66-72F).

Thursday:

It looks set to be bright and dry with long sunny intervals and only a little cloud. Warm with only a gentle easterly breeze.

Max temp 21-24C (70-75F).

Friday:

Generally fine, as it is going to be mostly sunny, but with the risk of a shower during the morning. Staying warm and humid with a gentle south-easterly wind.

Max temp 21-24C (70-75F).