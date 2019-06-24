  • Home >
Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in the face outside train station

Monday, June 24, 2019

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed an attack in Dublin in which a man was stabbed in the face.

It happened just outside Clontarf Road Train Station at around 8pm last Thursday.

The man in his 30s who suffered stab wounds to his face then made his way to Clontarf Garda Station.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, or who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 6664800, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

