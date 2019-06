A Status Yellow rain advisory has been issued for the whole country.

File photo.

Met Eireann have said there is a risk of heavy thundery downpours which may lead to spot flooding, especially for Munster and Leinster.

The warning remains in place until 10pm tonight.

The forecaster said that today’s top temperatures will be between 18C and 22C.

It follows their two Status Yellow rainfall warnings yesterday which covered Cork, Waterford, and Leinster