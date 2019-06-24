Four Dublin beaches closed to swimmers after sewage overflow

Update: Another bathing ban has been introduced on some beaches in south Dublin.

Too much wastewater has discharged at several treatment facilities in the area because of heavy rain over the past 48 hours.

As a precaution, Dún Laoighaire-Rathdown County Council has banned bathing at the Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot beaches.

This will remain the case until water conditions return to normal and test-results are clear.

Earlier (8:29pm): A Dublin beach seen a bathing ban imposed because of a sewage overflow.

Dollymount is shut to swimmers after the Ringsend Wastewater treatment plant was unable to cope with a low-level rainfall warning.

Last month, eight Dublin beaches were closed when sewage poured out of the plant during another yellow warning for rain.

Dollymount was also among the beaches affected by that closure.

The beach will remain shut pending testing of the bathing water by Dublin City Council.