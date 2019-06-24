  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí concerned for safety of man missing in Cork since last week

Gardaí concerned for safety of man missing in Cork since last week

Monday, June 24, 2019

Andrew Wallis.

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who is missing in Cork.

Andrew Willis is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline since last Thursday, June 20.

He was last seen in the Coolmore area in the early hours of Tuesday morning two days earlier.

Andrew is described as being 6ft in height, of athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and have asked anyone with information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 – 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two people hospitalised after road collision in Dublin

Monday, 24/06/19 - 12:05pm

Average price of three-bed home in Dublin falls to €433,000

Monday, 24/06/19 - 11:55am

BAI publishes plan for regulating harmful content on social media

Monday, 24/06/19 - 11:10am