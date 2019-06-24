Health workers’ strike to go ahead on Wednesday

SIPTU representatives have confirmed today that talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) aimed at resolving a dispute on job evaluation have concluded without an agreement.

A planned health strike, involving up to 10,000 support staff, will go ahead this Wednesday.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell said:

SIPTU would prefer a negotiated settlement that does not impact on patient services. Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved.

“SIPTU members have acted in good faith at all times during this dispute including by deferring two days of strike action. We believe that the Government has abused the conciliation process and never meaningfully engaged with SIPTU representatives.

“Some €16.2m is owed to our members yet the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has only offered €1.2m to resolve this dispute.

“Furthermore, the Department has attempted to frustrate this process by seeking to unilaterally change a crucial element of the job evaluation scheme which centres on the assimilation of pay to new grades as awarded under this independent process.”