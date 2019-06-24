Landlords ‘getting kicked left, right and centre’ over ‘mess’ caused by government

A spokesperson for the Residential Landlords Association has claimed that landlords are being treated badly by the Government.

Joe Doyle was responding to reports that under proposed legislation landlords are to face fines if they fail to tackle anti-social behaviour by their tenants.

He told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that “the Government caused this mess.”

Most landlords have only two to three properties and are people who invested money in property in the hope of creating a pension fund for themselves, he said.

“They are ordinary guys, who are constantly getting kicked left, right and centre. How can I, as a landlord, ensure that nothing illegal is taking place in my rented property?”

Mr Doyle warned that more landlords are going to leave the rental market. “What’s going to happen when all the landlords leave?

“This is getting ridiculous, there are always sanctions, fines and penalties.

Landlords need tenants as much as tenants need landlords, but landlords are getting kicked every time there’s an opportunity. It’s a disaster and it’s happening all the time.

He said that if there is a complaint against a tenant and he gets on to the tenant he is then subjected to scrutiny from tenants action groups who report him for taking action.

“The landlord is stuck in the middle. There needs to be some common ground. Landlords are an integral part of the market.”

He said he could not deny that there are bad landlords who do not fulfil their obligations, but the majority do try to be professional.