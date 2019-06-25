482 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the country

  • Home >
Tuesday, June 25, 2019

There are nearly 500 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO trolley watch figures 482 patients are without a bed.

355 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 127 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospitals are:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 53
  • Cork University Hospital – 43
  • Naas General Hospital – 32
  • Beaumont Hospital – 32

    • The figures come as the Irish Patients Association is calling for clarity on the impact tomorrow’s strike by 10,000 health support workers will have on patients.

    A 24-hour stoppage looks set to go ahead after talks between SIPTU, the HSE and Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday failed to reach an agreement.

