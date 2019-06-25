Anna wins DCU sports scholarship

TULLOW Community School past pupil Anna Doyle won a DCU sports scholarship last week. A second-year student of environmental science, Anna received the scholarship in recognition of her contribution to rugby at the university.

She was presented with the award by DCU president Professor Brian MacCraith.

DCU’s sports scholarships were introduced in 1996 and were originally awarded for GAA excellence only, but in recent years they have expanded to include other sports. The programme in DCU offers a wide range of support services for talented athletes such as Anna as part of a balanced approach to training, performance and academic excellence. It is athlete-led and grades support depending on the individual’s achievement, potential and needs.