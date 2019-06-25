Councillors bemoan lack of engineers

MEMBERS of Carlow Municipal District joined their Tullow colleagues in expressing strong objections to sharing engineering staff between the areas.

The former ten-seat Carlow Municipal is now two districts – Carlow and Tullow – with areas from the former Bagenalstown area now also included in the Tullow area. However, it emerged at the AGM of Tullow Municipal District last week that no additional area engineer had been appointed.

Raising the matter, cllr Fergal Browne and asked about funding for the two districts and pointed out that while Carlow was the smallest geographically, it had the largest population base. Area engineer Pat Harrington confirmed that he remained the area engineer for the entirety of the former area, while his Bagenalstown colleague would look after areas now in the Tullow district. He said that decision about additional engineers would have to come as part of budgetary process.

Cllr John Cassin expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that the boundary changes were “not news to the executive of this council … why was it not planned for?” he said.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy remarked that this matter arose as last year’s budget meeting, but “councillors declined to make the funding available”.