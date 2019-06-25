Family ‘concerned’ after Dublin man goes missing

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 40-year-old man who is missing from the Kilworth Road area of Drimnagh in Dublin 12 since Sunday.

James Doyle was last seen on Friday, June 21, at around 2.30pm.

He is described as being six foot, four inches tall with a slim build and brown hair. He also has stubble on his face and wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike baseball cap, grey Diesel hoodie with black writing of ‘Diesel’ across the front, blue jeans and navy runners.

James’s family and Gardaí are concerned for him and anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Sundrive Garda Station on (01) 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

