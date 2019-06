Gardaí have seized around €600,000 worth of MDMA in Dublin.

File photo of MDMA.

The force’s drugs unit raided a house in Lucan this morning and made the seizure.

They were helped by Revenue Officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Drugs Bureau.

A young male was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station for questioning.

He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing.