  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí recover body from river in search for man missing from Cork

Gardaí recover body from river in search for man missing from Cork

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Andrew Willis

Gardaí overseeing the search for a missing man in Cork have recovered the body of a man from the Owenabue river.

And while formal identification has yet to take place, it is expected to to be confirmed that the remains are those of Andrew Willis, 36, who was reported missing from his home in Carrigaline over a week ago.

Andrew was last seen walking along a private road from his friend’s house in the Coolmore area of Carrigaline late on the evening of Monday, June 17. However, he failed to make it back to his home in Carrigaline.

Large numbers of people, including friends of his, had been out searching for him in recent days.

The body was recovered last night. A post mortem is due to take place on the remains at Cork a University Hospital today. Foul play is not suspected.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for a second man who is missing from Carrigaline in a separate incident.

Pat (Patsy) O Keeffe is missing from his home in Carrigaline.

The last positive sighting was on Friday at 4pm as he was leaving Crosshaven heading in the direction of Carrigaline in a white Transit Connect Van registration number 08 D 614 13.

Pat left his house at 8am that morning but did not return home.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

120 children from Chernobyl to arrive in Ireland today

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 10:05am

Two due in court in connection with discovery of guns in Dublin

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 9:45am

Deasy calls for local FG organisation be stood down following motion of no confidence in him

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 9:10am