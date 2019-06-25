Patients to be contacted by local hospital if strike affects procedures

The HSE has said patients are being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that tomorrow’s strike action affects a procedure or service.

A 24-hour stoppage looks set to go ahead after talks between SIPTU, the HSE and Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday failed to reach an agreement.

38 hospital and healthcare facilities will be affected as 10,000 health support workers take strike action with the likes of cleaners, chefs and porters downing tools in a dispute over a jobs evaluation scheme.

The HSE said that it regrets that the industrial action will affect patient and client services.

In a statement, the health service said it is “continuing to engage on contingency planning with SIPTU at local hospital and healthcare facility level.”

The HSE said it “is to ensure minimum disruption to patient services, in so far as possible, and to ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place.”

They said the services most like to be impacted will be:

Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures

Significant cancellation of scope procedures

Reduced outpatient services

Reduced laboratory services for GPs

Reduced catering services for both patients and staff

Reduced operating theatre activity.

The HSE statement said that the public would be kept informed “of any developments that may affect patient services” via their website and social media channels.