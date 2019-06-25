Popular west Cork destination named as Ireland’s Best Kept Town

Bantry has been named as the winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Town.

The west Cork hotspot was announced as the winner today while also being named as winner in the Best Kept Small Town category.

The all-island competition sees some of the best towns in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

Donaghmore in Co Tyrone picked up the award for Best Village while Arklow, Co Wicklow, was Best Large Town.

Bangor, Co Down was selected as the Best Large Urban Centre.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, congratulated the winners who were announced at an awards ceremony in Farmleigh House in Dublin.

“The all-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities, both in Ireland and Northern Ireland,” said Mr Ring.

It shows how local volunteers take ownership of their surroundings and work to improve them, for both now and into the future.

“Being nominated for these awards represents an achievement in itself, and is recognition of the efforts made by volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland.”

Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council the body that organises the Best Kept Awards, said: “The competition is designed to reward those who take great pride in their communities, those who work tirelessly to make their surroundings a nice place to work, live and play in.

“My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s awards recipients.

“The panel of esteemed judges had a very difficult task in comparing and selecting the eventual winners, which is a testament to the stunning towns and villages that we are lucky enough to have here.

“I am delighted that Donaghmore and Bangor have been recognised amongst Ireland’s most beautiful spots.”

The full list of winners are:

Best Village – Donaghmore, Co Tyrone

Best Small Town – Bantry, Co Cork

Best Large Town – Arklow, Co Wicklow

Best Large Urban Centre – Bangor, Co Down

Overall winner – Bantry, Co Cork