Six new houses for Ardattin

THE village of Ardattin looks set to get six new social houses after housing minister Eoghan Murphy approved funding of €1.136 million.

Six new social houses, including three two-beds and three three-beds, are expected to be approved by Carlow County Council shortly.

Welcoming the announcement, local Fine Gael TD Pat Deering said: “These houses will be of enormous benefit to Ardattin and the surrounding area, as there is huge demand for social housing right across the county and, indeed, across the whole country.”