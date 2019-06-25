Six new houses for Ardattin

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

THE village of Ardattin looks set to get six new social houses after housing minister Eoghan Murphy approved funding of €1.136 million.

Six new social houses, including three two-beds and three three-beds, are expected to be approved by Carlow County Council shortly.

Welcoming the announcement, local Fine Gael TD Pat Deering said: “These houses will be of enormous benefit to Ardattin and the surrounding area, as there is huge demand for social housing right across the county and, indeed, across the whole country.”

 

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Teenagers questioned over Tullow pub fire

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 2:57pm

Anna wins DCU sports scholarship

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 2:11pm

Tullow’s Jim hopes to bring home the bacon at world butchery challenge

Sunday, 23/06/19 - 3:55pm