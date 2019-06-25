Teenagers questioned over Tullow pub fire

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

THREE youths have been questioned in connection with a fire that broke out in a derelict pub at Mill Street, Tullow on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze occurred in The Mill Pub, formerly known as The Slip Inn, at approximately 2pm on Thursday. Tullow Fire Service attended the scene and got the fire under control.

Following inquiries, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy were questioned by gardaí. The interviews took place in the presence of the teenagers’ parents. They were released without charge and files are being prepared for the garda youth director’s office.

 

By Elizabeth Lee
