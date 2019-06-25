Youngsters get their creative juices flowing at Cruinniú na nÓg in Carlow

CREATIVITY was unleashed around the county last week as Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of creativity for young people, encouraged Carlow to get involved.

Back with a bang for its second year, Cruinniú na nÓg saw an increase in Carlovians getting involved, with more than 850 young people taking part in local events. Children and young people got hands-on with arts, music, dance and heritage as part of the completely free programme, becoming archaeologists for an hour with The Big Dig, forming their own dance crew with Tobi Omoteso and the Top 8 Crew in Visual, learning some cool circus skills with Take A Part Carlow and Dublin Circus Project, and exploring the world of VR down in the Vault with CRYS, to name just some of the 20-plus events that took place around the county.

One of the real highlights was Take A Part Carlow Let Loose Children’s Festival in Ashgrove, Carlow. A printmaking workshop, bakers’ corner, face painting, giant target football, slime and badge making and even learning circus skills were all part of this fun afternoon, with hundreds of children attending.

“We believe in the innate creative potential of every child and young person and we are thrilled to have been able to bring this highly engaging initiative to Carlow,” said Sinead Dowling, Carlow arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator.

“A special thanks to all of the Carlow groups, organisations and venues that helped make this day a roaring success – Carlow County Museum, Carlow County Library, Carlow Regional Youth Services, Music Generation Carlow, Cairdeas Centre, Dance Republic Carlow and Take A Part Carlow,” she added.

Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow is organised and managed by Carlow Arts Office as part of the Creative Ireland Programme.