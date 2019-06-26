Homeless hostel for up to 105 people to close in Dublin

One of the largest homeless hostels in Dublin is to close in the coming days.

The hostel in Dublin which is set to close. Pic via Anthony Flynn of ICHH on Twitter

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has confirmed that the Brú Aimsir hostel on Thomas Street is to shut down after nearly four years.

A spokesperson for the executive said alternative accommodation has been found for all of its residents.

The hostel originally opened as a temporary winter shelter for rough sleepers in October 2015.

The facility, operated by charity De Paul Ireland, has been providing emergency accommodation to 105 people.

In a statement, the DRHE said it now has in place “alternative and enhanced arrangements” within the city for all the hostel’s residents.

It said it is in the process of rolling out 160 new emergency beds in the city – with 120 already in place.

It said 95 of the new beds will operate on a 24-hour basis with residents offered “enhanced supports.”

“We are working very closely with De Paul to ensure there is a smooth transition for all residents,” it said.

“When they leave on the appointed morning they will be guaranteed a replacement bed that same day.”

The statement noted that Brú Aimsir was never intended to be a permanent emergency accommodation facility.

It was originally due to close in March 2016; however, the Digital Hub Development Agency, which owns the property, agreed to an extension due to a rapid rise in homelessness in the city.

In a statement, the Inner City Helping Homeless charity said the wrap-around services on offer with the new 24-hour beds is a “welcome addition to homeless services.”

Cllr Anthony Flynn, the charity’s CEO, said the closure of Brú Aimsir has been “foreseen for a very long period of time.”

“Assurances that a smooth transition to more appropriate short term accommodations have been given to me by DRHE Director Eileen Gleeson,” he said.

“We will monitor our outreach teams for any increases in rough sleeping over the coming days and will be liaising with the DRHE to ensure that the promised beds are available.

“A commitment has been given and we will hold the council to account on that commitment.”