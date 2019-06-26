Hundreds gather for Burnside Engineering founder’s book launch

MORE than 540 of Paddy Byrne’s closest friends and family members gathered in the Arboretum garden centre in Leighlinbridge for the launch of his new book,From Kyle Hill to Pennsylvania. The 82-year-old had put pen to paper to document the remarkable rise of Burnside, his family’s engineering company, and his humble childhood at Kyle Hill near the Fighting Cocks.

“The launch went really well,” he laughed. “The people there were all family, friends and people I would have met through business. I’m 82 years’ old now, so that’s a lot of people!”

The launch featured a panel of speakers, including MC John Purcell from KCLR, Rachel Doyle from the Arboretum, business guru Blaise Brosnan, and business people Martin McVicar and Carol Moffatt from the Combilife in Monaghan. Paddy himself said a few words about his life and the company he founded with his three brothers, Jimmy, Tom and Anthony in 1974.

The evening went brilliantly for Paddy and his family, thanks to the organisers and to the Arboretum, which sponsored the venue and the canapés, O’Hara’s Craft Beers and Christophe Colussi, senior project manager at Burnside Autocyl, who supplied the champagne.

There were also representatives from Arthritis Ireland and from the Irish Cancer Society because all proceeds from the book are going to those two charities.

“Those two diseases have ravaged my family, so I’d like to give something back to those charities. They’re very close to our hearts,” explained Paddy.

The book costs €20 and is available in the Arboretum, in Eason’s, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Burnside Autocyl in Tullow, Visual in Carlow and independent outlets.