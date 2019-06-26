Man, 70s, arrested in connection with 1984 murder of Marie Tierney

A man in his 70s has been arrested in connection with the 1984 murder of Kilkenny woman Marie Tierney.

The mother of two was killed on an unknown date between October 21, 1984 and December 21 1984.

The 34-year-old was reported missing on October 22, 1984 having left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny, at about 10.30pm the previous night in the family car.

The car was located at Newpark on October 22.

Following extensive searches, her body was discovered in a ditch on Bleach Road on December 21 of the same year.

A murder investigation was launched.

To date, gardaí have followed more than 500 lines of inquiry and over 200 witness statements were recorded but no arrests were made.

Ms Tierney’s body was exhumed at Conahy graveyard last October and a post-mortem examination involving DNA testing was conducted.

It is believed new information attained by gardaí in recent weeks led to the arrest of the man on Wednesday.

He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station.

– Press Association