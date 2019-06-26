  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • St Leo’s student wins iPad for her school journey video

St Leo’s student wins iPad for her school journey video

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

A LUCKY student in St Leo’s College, Carlow just scooped an iPad after she wowed the judges of a Bus Éireann competition with a video about getting to school.

Transition year student Aoibhinn Egan delighted the judges with her creative video, which showed her friends travelling to school on foot, by bus and on bicycles with a good dollop of retail therapy thrown in for good measure!

Aoibhinn Egan (centre) from St Leo’s College was presented with her prize by John Sheridan (left) and Siobhán Griffin (right) from Bus Éireann

“Aoibhinn’s submission was not only a creative visual tale of her friends’ journey to school, it was also very lighthearted and humorous, depicting the interesting things they see and do en route, from enjoying the local buskers to a spot of shopping!” said Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann.

Aoibhinn was one of just four regional winners nationally in Bus Éireann’s Go Places competition. She travelled to Bus Éireann HQ in Dublin to receive her iPad and was presented with her prize by Siobhán Griffin and John Sheridan from Bus Éireann.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Hundreds gather for Burnside Engineering founder’s book launch

Wednesday, 26/06/19 - 11:20am

Councillors bemoan lack of engineers

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 4:19pm

Six new houses for Ardattin

Tuesday, 25/06/19 - 2:58pm