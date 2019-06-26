St Leo’s student wins iPad for her school journey video

A LUCKY student in St Leo’s College, Carlow just scooped an iPad after she wowed the judges of a Bus Éireann competition with a video about getting to school.

Transition year student Aoibhinn Egan delighted the judges with her creative video, which showed her friends travelling to school on foot, by bus and on bicycles with a good dollop of retail therapy thrown in for good measure!

“Aoibhinn’s submission was not only a creative visual tale of her friends’ journey to school, it was also very lighthearted and humorous, depicting the interesting things they see and do en route, from enjoying the local buskers to a spot of shopping!” said Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann.

Aoibhinn was one of just four regional winners nationally in Bus Éireann’s Go Places competition. She travelled to Bus Éireann HQ in Dublin to receive her iPad and was presented with her prize by Siobhán Griffin and John Sheridan from Bus Éireann.