Three injured, two seriously, in three-car collision in Limerick

Three people have been injured following a three-car collision in Limerick on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

All three drivers – a man in his 20s, and two women in their 70s and 60s – were unaccompanied at the time.

They were taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

The man and the woman in her 60s are said to have received serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.