Tullow residents say new pedestrian crossing could place lives in danger

THE treacherous location of a new pedestrian crossing in Tullow has been branded as placing people’s lives in even more danger than ever.

Construction work began this week on a new pedestrian crossing at the junction of the Carlow Road alongside the town’s bridge and part of continuing work at the site.

Many believe the new crossing makes pedestrians even more vulnerable, placing them in danger of traffic travelling from Abbey Street towards Carlow and to traffic coming down the town and turning right for Carlow.

“It’s shocking … I think there’s more of a threat now of someone dying at that pedestrian crossing than there ever was at the bridge,” declared Kevin Nolan, owner of the Mace store on Abbey Street.

“They put the poles up during the week and they are starting to work on it, but it’s in the total wrong location. There is no space for a car to drive up and look down towards Abbey Street and up towards the town,” he said.

“Or imagine someone walking on that crossing and a car comes down the town and is turning right for Carlow? There’re always flying across there because of the large volume of traffic coming up from Abbey Street … will they be able to stop without hitting the people on the pedestrian crossing?” asked Mr Nolan.

His fears have also been echoed by Judith Martin, community resource worker with the NCBI.

“There is no way on God’s earth that crossing should be put there,” said Ms Martin, who works with visually-impaired people right across the county. “It’s the total wrong location, she added.

Ms Martin told The Nationalist during the recent Clear Our Paths Day in Tullow, which was supported by Co Carlow Universal Access Movement (CUAM), she had pointed out to local councillors that the proposed pedestrian crossing in Tullow was totally unsuitable.

“I know that they’ll say that people will always take the most direct route, but when I work with visually-impaired people, it’s not always the most direct route but the safest … arrive alive,” Judith noted.

“I think it’s an embarrassment. The crossing should be down the road, across from where the railings end at the Cairdeas office,” Ms Martin suggested.

Carlow County Council was unavailable for comment.