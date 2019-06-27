Defence Forces short 1,700 officers

The Defence Forces are 1,700 officers short of what it should be.

That is according to Brendan Smith, the chairman of the Oireachtas defence committee, which will focus on pay in the force today.

The representative association PDFORRA will address the committee on existing contracts for soldiers, sailors and aircrew.

Deputy Smith said so many people leaving the organisation is a major concern.

He said: “The strength should be at 9,500 but it’s only at 8,800 at the moment – what we would like to see is 10,500 strength enlisted.

“The recruitment policy has not a proper retention policy so young persons who join the army and navy but in many instances are leaving young.”