Funeral of rally driver killed at weekend to take place today

Thursday, June 27, 2019

The funeral of Fianna Fáil councillor and rally champion Manus Kelly is taking place today in Co Donegal.

Huge crowds are expected to pay their final respects to the 41-year-old who was killed in a crash in the Donegal International Rally at the weekend.

The father of five, a prominent local businessman and newly elected councillor, had won the event for the past three consecutive years.

The funeral gets underway from midday in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

