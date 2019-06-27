Gardaí continue questioning man in connection with death of woman in Dublin

  • Home >
Thursday, June 27, 2019

Gardaí are continuing to question a man over the death of a Latvian woman in Dublin yesterday morning.

Skaidrite Valdgeima was killed in a suspected stabbing in the Bonham Street area.

The 34-year-old had lived in Blessington, Co Wicklow, for a number of years and was a mother of three.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady said there is a sense of real “shock and disbelief”.

He said: “That lady has been living there for a number of years and was a member of that tight-knit community.

“There are quite a number of new Irish living in the community and they have been made feel very welcome.”

